DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on Sunday.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
It happened at 2000 Chapel Hill Road around 4 p.m.
Officials said they received a shooting call, and when they arrived on scene 22-year-old Emani Letreo Ricks was found in a parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.
Ricks, of Greensboro, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident happened only one day after another man was shot and killed in Durham on Palmer Street.
No information about a possible suspect has been released.
Police investigating after man shot to death in Durham
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News