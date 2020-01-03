Police identify pedestrian killed in Fayetteville hit-and-run

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A hit-and-run crash left one pedestrian dead and one injured Thursday night in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Department said the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Murchison Road near Country Club Drive.

Officers found two people who had been hit by a car and took them to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where one died. The other pedestrian had what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Fayetteville police identified the pedestrian who was killed as 24-year-old Titius C. Patterson.



All outbound lanes on Murchison Road were closed at Country Club Drive as police investigated. The lanes reopened about 10:20 p.m.



Police had little information about the suspect vehicle, saying only that they are looking for a burgundy sedan.

It was the second deadly incident in Fayetteville involving a pedestrian Thursday. Earlier in the day, 24-year-old Phelan Osborn was struck and killed by a vehicle on Raeford Road.

Anyone with information regarding the hit and run is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillehit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
2020 presidential hopeful Bloomberg to visit Fayetteville
15-year-old charged in Concord Mills Mall shooting that killed girl
3rd man charged in trafficking of 17-year-old girl in Raleigh
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Man, woman in hospital from Harnett County car wash shooting
Traumatic car accident leads NC man to new talent
Show More
'We're humans, too:' McDougald Terrace residents fed up over CO concerns
Man took photos up woman's skirt at Raleigh Walmart: Police
Video shows SUV plunging off cliff, driver missing
Family mourns young father hit and killed by car in Fayetteville
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
More TOP STORIES News