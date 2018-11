Police identify suspect in armed robbery of Wake Forest Supercuts

Dean Dacosta Pratt

Wake Forest Police Department

Police believe this car was driven by the armed robbery suspect.

Wake Forest Police have obtained an arrest warrant for a Franklin County man in connection with Sunday's armed robbery at the Wake Forest Supercuts.Warrants have also been obtained by Apex Police in connection with a similar crime last Friday.Authorities are looking for Dean Dacosta Pratt, of Carriage Circle in Louisburg.Officers said it happened shortly after 1 p.m. when a man with a knife walked into the Supercuts in Wake Forest Crossing at 12520-501 Capital Blvd.According to a Facebook post by the Wake Forest Police Department, the suspect displayed a knife, demanded money and took off with an undisclosed amount of money.No one was hurt.Police believe the suspect got away the vehicle shown below."Many times now people are constantly looking on their smartphones not paying attention to what's happening around them," said Wake Forest spokesperson Bill Crabtree. "They can go a long ways toward protecting themselves and decrease their chances of becoming a victim just by paying attention to what's happening around them."In a related matter, Apex Police also identified Pratt as the person responsible for committing an armed robbery the evening of Friday, Nov. 23, at the Apex Great Clips at 950 US Hwy 64. In that incident, the subject also displayed a knife and took cash from the clerk. No one was harmed during that incident.Anyone with information on Pratt's whereabouts is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department at (919) 435-9610. All calls are confidential.