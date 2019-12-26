Police investigating death of man found inside Raleigh home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A death investigation is underway Thursday afternoon after a man's body -- believed to be dead for months -- was found inside a Raleigh home.

Raleigh Police Department said a family member went to check up on the 59-year-old man in a home on Mantua Way near Charny Drive when they found his body and called authorities.

Officers said the man may have been dead for a long time, potentially months.

Police have not specified a cause of death but said they do not believe the incident was suspicious.
