Police investigating after 2 injured in Durham park shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after two people were injured during a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a park in Durham.It happened at the 400 block of CR Wood Park off of Commonwealth Street around 4 p.m.Durham police said one person's injuries are considered life-threatening, while the other is expected to recover.ABC11 breaking news crew says a police cruiser headed to the scene was involved in a crash with another car.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.