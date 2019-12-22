Police investigating after 2 men injured, 1 shot, in Raleigh shooting

BREAKING: @raleighpolice investigating a shooting that happened in 6000 block of Shadetree Lane. A man suffering from a gunshot wound was found at an apartment complex a half mile away. He’s been taken to WakeMed, and is expected to survive. Latest details at 11 on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/Hw9u7TQG7a — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) December 22, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot, another suffering from 'minor assault injuries' after a shooting at a shopping complex on Saturday night.Police responded to several different reports of shots fired at the 6000 block of Shade Tree Lane just after 7:30 p.m.A resident near the scene says she heard eight to 10 shots go off."All of a sudden some shots started going off. There was quite a few of them, they just kind of kept coming. And it sounded so close to me so I actually - even though I was inside - I hurried up and ducked," said a resident who lived near the scene.Authorities are now investigating two different crime scenes believed to be connected.One man was found in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound in an embankment at the 5900 block of Timber Creek Lane near the Timbers Apartments, according to officials.Another man was found suffering from a minor assault injury.Both men were taken to the hospital.Police have not revealed if there is a suspect in custody.