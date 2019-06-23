Police investigating after deadly shooting in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot, one of them fatally, in Goldsboro Sunday morning.

According to a release, it happened just before 6 a.m.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Bright Street.

When they got there, they found a 37-year-old man outside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital and airlifted to Vidant in Greenville, NC. His condition is not known at this time

A second man, who was 35 years old, was found inside the residence, also suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

No other information has been released, as the investigation is ongoing.
