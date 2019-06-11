Police investigating after deadly shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death Monday evening, according to a release.It happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 400 block if Bledsoe Avenue.Officers received a shooting call, and when they got to the scene, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.An investigation is underway.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.