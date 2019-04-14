Police investigating after domestic homicide in Rocky Mount

Police lights
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a person was killed Saturday evening, according to release from the Nash County Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the 7200 block of Summerlea Place.

Police were said to have responded to what initially was reported to be an accidental shooting. However, when they got there, they determined the call was actually a domestic homicide.

Officials say there is no danger to neighboring residents.

No information regarding the victim or the suspect has been released. Please check back for updates.
