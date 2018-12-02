Police investigating after fatal shooting in Durham

Police are investigating following a shooting that left one man dead.Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of East Cornwallis Road.When officers arrived, they found a man who was injured from a gunshot wound lying outside. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.No suspects have been identified and no names have been released, as the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.