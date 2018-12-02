Police investigating after fatal shooting in Durham

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigating after fatal shooting in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are investigating following a shooting that left one man dead.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of East Cornwallis Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was injured from a gunshot wound lying outside. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified and no names have been released, as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootinghomicideDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former NC Governor Martin recalls time with George H.W. Bush
Snow next weekend? It's possible!
Mebane man charged after forcing way into car, kidnapping woman
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George HW Bush
'SpongeBob' fans petition for Super Bowl performance in honor of late creator
Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
Where to celebrate Hanukkah in the Triangle
Winston throws for 2 TDs, Buccaneers beat Panthers 24-17
Show More
New 'Captain Marvel' poster released; new trailer coming Monday
Bush 41 quotes: Memorable lines from the former president
British retailer selling top-only Christmas trees
NC Board of Elections chair resigns amidst controversy
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
More News