Police investigating after fatal stabbing in Fayetteville

Police are investigating after a man was found fatally stabbed in Fayetteville overnight.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Officers arrived at the Marathon Gas Station in the 700 block of Country Club Drive and found a man covered in blood.

After speaking with the man, officers responded to his last known residence in the 3300 block of Cranbrook Drive.

Inside the residence, a man was found dead with wounds on his body.

The male covered in blood is being questioned by police.

Both his and the victim's names are being withheld.

Fayetteville Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating and anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Homicide Unit at (910) 818-3468 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
