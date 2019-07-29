shooting

Police investigating after man found shot dead in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was found shot dead on Wadesboro Street Sunday night.

Officers were investigating a shooting call when they found the body of a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamhomicide investigationshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
Witness describes seeing man armed with gun at Gilroy festival
20-year-old charged in murder of Rocky Mount man
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
1 killed, 1 injured in NC 540 crash near Cary
North Carolina may be using new voting machines in 2020
20-year-old charged in murder of Rocky Mount man
Body found in Cape Fear River believed to be missing boater
Cary program helps kids on the autism spectrum learn soccer
Officials: Franklin County man charged with robbing Knightdale ABC store
Show More
Police investigating after body found in Raleigh
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Hundreds gather at Umstead Park to rally against expanded rock quarry
Equifax Settlement 2019: How to make a claim
Man accused of faking own death in California faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
More TOP STORIES News