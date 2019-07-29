Police investigating after man found shot dead in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was found shot dead on Wadesboro Street Sunday night.
Officers were investigating a shooting call when they found the body of a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
