Police investigating after man found shot dead in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was found shot dead on Wadesboro Street Sunday night.Officers were investigating a shooting call when they found the body of a man with an apparent gunshot wound.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.