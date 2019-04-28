shooting

Police investigating after man found shot in Fayetteville

EMBED <>More Videos

Fayetteville police are investigating after one person was shot multiple times near Colonial Drive overnight.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot near Colonial Drive overnight.

Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched 111 Colonial Drive and found a man with gun shot wounds.

The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ABC11 crews on the scene reported that nearly one dozen shell casings were on the ground near the home.

Fayetteville police are investigating but say the shooting does not appear to be random.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Police are asking anyone with information to either contact them at (910) 433-1529 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483 8477
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevilleshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Gunman kills 1, injures 3 at San Diego-area synagogue
Mother dies after being hit by stray bullet in front of own children
1 killed in officer-involved shooting in Apex
Teen arrested, charged in triple-shooting outside Sanford home
TOP STORIES
Hurricanes hope to secure second win against Islanders in Game 2 of playoffs
Winning Powerball ticket for $1M sold in Harnett County
Officials: Durham man fell asleep while frying french fries before house fire
Synagogue shooting victim shot shielding rabbi from gunfire
Late Wake Forest High senior honored by soccer teammates
Gunman kills 1, injures 3 at San Diego-area synagogue
Brewgaloo to Dogwood Festival, things to do this weekend
Show More
5 bodies found in Tennessee, suspect captured after manhunt
1 injured after plane crash in Harnett County
Mother dies after being hit by stray bullet in front of own children
Women's Empowerment 2019 inspires many at PNC Arena
Four killed after construction crane collapses in Seattle
More TOP STORIES News