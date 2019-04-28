Police investigating after man found shot in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot near Colonial Drive overnight.Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched 111 Colonial Drive and found a man with gun shot wounds.The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.ABC11 crews on the scene reported that nearly one dozen shell casings were on the ground near the home.Fayetteville police are investigating but say the shooting does not appear to be random.Police are asking anyone with information to either contact them at (910) 433-1529 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483 8477