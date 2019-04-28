FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot near Colonial Drive overnight.
Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched 111 Colonial Drive and found a man with gun shot wounds.
The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ABC11 crews on the scene reported that nearly one dozen shell casings were on the ground near the home.
Fayetteville police are investigating but say the shooting does not appear to be random.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Police are asking anyone with information to either contact them at (910) 433-1529 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483 8477
Police investigating after man found shot in Fayetteville
SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News