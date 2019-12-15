Police investigating after man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a Saturday night shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened on the 1500 block of Burgundy Street around 7:30 p.m.

On arrival, police said they found an unidentified man suffering from life-threatening injuries; the man was taken to WakeMed.

Police believe they have a 'potential suspect' in custody.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-4357.
