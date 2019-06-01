fatal shooting

Police investigating after man shot dead in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was fatally shot near Farris Court Friday night.

Police said it happened just before midnight in the 100 block of Farris Court.

Authorities have identified the victim as 20-year-old Corsean Holloway.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call 911 or Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
