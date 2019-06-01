Police investigating after man shot dead in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was fatally shot near Farris Court Friday night.Police said it happened just before midnight in the 100 block of Farris Court.Authorities have identified the victim as 20-year-old Corsean Holloway.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call 911 or Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.