Police investigating after man shot, killed in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wilson police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed overnight.Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Cargrill Avenue just before 3 a.m.Arsenio Gaskins, 32, of Wilson, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.The Wilson Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to contact them at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.