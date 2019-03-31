DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on Sunday, officials say.
It happened at 2000 Chapel Hill Road around 4:00 p.m.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Officials say they received a shooting call and when they arrived at the scene, a man, who has not been identified, was found in a parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead.
The incident happened only one day after another man was shot in killed in Durham on Palmer street.
RELATED: Durham police investigating after man found shot to death
No names or information regarding a suspect have been released, as the investigation is ongoing.
Police investigating after man shot to death in Durham
FATAL SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News