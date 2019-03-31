Police investigating after man shot to death in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on Sunday, officials say.It happened at 2000 Chapel Hill Road around 4:00 p.m.Officials say they received a shooting call and when they arrived at the scene, a man, who has not been identified, was found in a parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.He was pronounced dead.The incident happened only one day after another man was shot in killed in Durham on Palmer street.No names or information regarding a suspect have been released, as the investigation is ongoing.