Police investigating after man shot to death in Durham

(Shutterstock file photo)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on Sunday, officials say.

It happened at 2000 Chapel Hill Road around 4:00 p.m.

Officials say they received a shooting call and when they arrived at the scene, a man, who has not been identified, was found in a parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead.

The incident happened only one day after another man was shot in killed in Durham on Palmer street.

RELATED: Durham police investigating after man found shot to death

No names or information regarding a suspect have been released, as the investigation is ongoing.
