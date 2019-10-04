Police investigating after multiple shootings in Southeast Raleigh, one injured

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is injured after authorities believe a suspect to be driving around shooting at multiple Southeast Raleigh locations Thursday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., a sweepstakes parlor located at 808 Rock Quarry Road was shot at. Police say the suspect then moved to at least three other locations in the immediate area and began shooting.

One man suffered a minor injury after he was struck in the arm by bullet fragments or debris from broken glass.

Raleigh police have received no information on the suspect.

ABC11 breaking news crews are working to learn more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighshootingraleigh newsraleigh police
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 man dead, 2 men 'critically injured' in Roxboro shooting
Harnett County woman fights off would-be mugger
Durham man arrested in April stabbing of 58-year-old man
'It's messy:' Durham drivers brace for upcoming road closure
Contractor helped by Troubleshooter owes money to Cary couple
Green Hope High School basketball player takes on fight of his life
WATCH: Flames engulf Wake County school bus in Cary
Show More
Police investigating after Fayetteville church scammed by grant writer
Expect a 'summer-like' energy bill this fall
Black School Board Members meet in Raleigh to discuss issues, solutions
Boys & Girls Club director relates to students through Spanish language
Escaped Person County inmate captured
More TOP STORIES News