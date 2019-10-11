Durham police investigating after shooting, crash on Erwin Road near Duke Hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A drive-by shooting is under investigation after a person was shot near Duke Hospital.

It happened near Douglas Street around 3:30 p.m. Durham police said there was also a crash in the area.

According to Durham police, the shooting started with a dispute at BP. A preliminary investigation determined that a man was shot in a vehicle in the BP parking. The victim's vehicle then rolled onto Erwin Road and struck two other vehicles.



The victim's vehicle then rolled onto Erwin Road and hit two other cars. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The occupants of the other vehicles were not injured.

A Duke University crime alert email said the suspect took off in a black Jeep.

No charges have been filed.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Durham Police Department at (919) 683-1200.

