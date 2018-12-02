Police investigating after teen shot and killed in Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WTVD) --Harnett County deputies are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Sunday evening.
Officials responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Hillandale Drive around 6 p.m. Sunday.
When they got to the scene, they found Emanuel Lee Nelson, 17, dead from a gunshot wound.
Authorities say they are speaking with a person of interest and the investigation is ongoing.
