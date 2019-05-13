Police investigating after triple shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after three people were shot Sunday evening.Officials say it happened in the 4000 block of Old Coach Road around 7:45 p.m.When police got to the scene, three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to WakeMed with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.No names or any other information pertaining to the shooting has been released.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.