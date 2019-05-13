Police investigating after triple shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after three people were shot Sunday evening.

Officials say it happened in the 4000 block of Old Coach Road around 7:45 p.m.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

When police got to the scene, three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to WakeMed with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

No names or any other information pertaining to the shooting has been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleightriple shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Neighbors of Raleigh airline pilot react to triple murder charges
Bruins beat Hurricanes 6-2 in second game of series
Multiple units respond to farm fire in Sampson County
Blood found in apartment of suspect in Maleah Davis' disappearance
Weekend storms will likely impact graduation, Mother's Day plans
Man says Chicago police wrongly raided his home
Raleigh pilot charged with killing 3 in Kentucky in 2015
Show More
Man accused of hitting NC deputy, another man with car
Thrive NC to Mother's Day events, things to do this weekend
Drive-by shooting pierces home in Wake Forest, nearly hits child
Duke University holds 2019 commencement
Bond set for suspect in Maleah Davis' disappearance
More TOP STORIES News