RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a car crash that happened on Falls of Neuse Greenway Trail Saturday morning.Officers found the car just after 8 a.m. and did not find a driver.The investigation is ongoing.If anyone has information, they are asked to call Raleigh Police or Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.