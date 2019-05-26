RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in Raleigh Saturday evening, officials say.
Authorities say it happened in the 3900 block of Dowling Haven Place around 8 p.m.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Johnathan Maurice Culbreth, 21, was taken to WakeMed but died as a result of his injuries, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates.
Police investigating deadly stabbing in Raleigh
STABBING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News