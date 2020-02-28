LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police cars have surrounded a Lumberton Walmart after a fight broke out between two customers Thursday night.
WPDE reports Lumberton Police Chief said the fight started inside the store at 5070 Fayetteville Road and ended at the backside of the store.
No one was hurt in the incident.
Police have not disclosed whether they have a suspect in custody.
Further information is surrounding the incident expected to be released Thursday evening.
Police investigating customer fight at Lumberton Walmart
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News