Nash-Rocky Mount Schools on soft lockdown after caller threatens school shooting

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
All Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools are on a soft lockdown after a report that someone threatened to shoot up a school in the district.

A soft lockdown is when the school restricts students and staff from entering or leaving the building.

So far, no suspect or credible threat has been located.

A message on the district's website reads:

"I am calling to inform you that the Rocky Mount Police Department received a call from an unidentified caller threatening to shoot up a school. The caller did not name a specific school therefore, our entire district is on soft lock-down as a precaution while police investigate the credibility of the threat. A soft lock-down is when we tightly resrict the movement of students and staff while ensuring all entrances and exits are secure. The Rocky Mount Police Department and the Nash County Sheriff's Department are working collaboratively with our school system to provide an extra presence at schools. As always, the safety of our students and staff are of the upmost importance to us and we want to keep you informed. Thank you."
