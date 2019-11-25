Police investigating second shooting in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a second shooting on Sunday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection of University Drive and East Forest Hills Boulevard around 8 p.m., officials said.

At this time, there is no word if there were any victim(s).

Less than 12 hours earlier, a man was shot and killed at McDougald Terrace .

Anyone with information is asked to call Durham officials at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
