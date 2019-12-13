Police investigating shooting at Walmart in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a shooting at the Walmart Supercenter in Smithfield.

Johnston County dispatch told ABC11 that it happened in the garden center of the store at 1299 N. Brightleaf Blvd. off Highway 301.

Smithfield police said two people were involved.

One person was taken to WakeMed for treatment. The victim's condition was not immediately known.

Police said a suspect was not in custody but there is no threat to Walmart customers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
