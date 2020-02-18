Raleigh Police investigate shooting on McGuire Drive

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police are looking into a shooting on McGuire Drive on Tuesday morning.Monday after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of McGuire Drive. ABC11 cameras showed numerous police cars on a neighborhood street with caution tape surrounding a home.A tow truck was also on scene.Police would only say they were investigating. ABC11 is working to learn more.Anyone with information that may help investigators should call Raleigh Crimestoppers at (919) 834-HELP.