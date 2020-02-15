DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a shooting near a Dunn Cook Out after a fight reportedly broke out in the fast-food restaurant late Friday night.
An eyewitness at the scene said the fight broke out inside the Cook Out located at 1723 W. Cumberland Street before spilling out in front of a nearby furniture store where the shooting happened.
Harnett County Sheriff's Office has not clarified if anyone was injured in the shooting
Stay with ABC11 for more updates.
Police investigating shooting near Dunn Cook Out
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News