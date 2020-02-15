Police investigating shooting near Dunn Cook Out

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a shooting near a Dunn Cook Out after a fight reportedly broke out in the fast-food restaurant late Friday night.

An eyewitness at the scene said the fight broke out inside the Cook Out located at 1723 W. Cumberland Street before spilling out in front of a nearby furniture store where the shooting happened.

Harnett County Sheriff's Office has not clarified if anyone was injured in the shooting

Stay with ABC11 for more updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dunnharnett countyfightshootingharnett county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Unlicensed contractor sent to prison after Troubleshooter investigation
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Fayetteville
2 toddlers, 2 men hospitalized after Johnston County fire
JetBlue flight diverts to RDU for arrival of baby
Car driver killed in head-on crash with school bus in Halifax Co.
'Dynamic left turn' intersection causes confusion in Cary
Angier Police release video of suspect SUV in deadly hit and run
Show More
Some Holly Springs residents say landfill settlement proposal stinks
Grammy-nominated singer Lisa Simone headlines Triangle gala
Data breach affects nearly 1,900 Wake County government employees
Hurricanes take Polar Plunge to fundraise for Special Olympics
Man cut off girlfriend's arm with machete, Fayetteville police say
More TOP STORIES News