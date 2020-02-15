Police investigating shooting near Dunn Cook Out

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating a shooting near a Dunn Cook Out after a fight reportedly broke out in the fast-food restaurant late Friday night.An eyewitness at the scene said the fight broke out inside the Cook Out located at 1723 W. Cumberland Street before spilling out in front of a nearby furniture store where the shooting happened.Harnett County Sheriff's Office has not clarified if anyone was injured in the shooting