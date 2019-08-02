Police locate mother of abandoned baby in Pennsylvania

UPPER DARBY, Pa. -- Police say they have located the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned on a porch in Upper Darby, Pa. earlier this week.

Upper Darby police say the mother is a 15-year-old township resident.

She is going to be charged with recklessly endangering the welfare of a child. Her parents were unaware of the situation, police say.

The baby girl was released from the hospital Thursday and placed into the custody of CYS Foster Care.

According to police, the hours-old newborn baby girl was left abandoned on the 100 block of Englewood Road on Tuesday.

Resident Terrell Phillips says the baby was found wrapped in a little white blanket on a porch.

EMBED More News Videos

Police in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania are asking for the public's help after they say a newborn baby was found abandoned on Tuesday.


"I picked it up and as I picked it up the towel was unraveling and I saw the baby still had the umbilical cord on it," said Phillips.

The baby was left on the porch of Phillips' neighbor, Tom Dailey, who was just getting home from work.

"He said, 'Mr. Tom, what is this?' And he says there's a baby here," recalled Dailey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper darby townshippennsylvania newsbabymissing children
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged for crashing into Massage Envy in north Raleigh
Adoptive mother of Erica Parsons pleads guilty to murder
Man who died during arrest begs police to stop in bodycam video
NC kills more shelter animals than nearly any state: study
NYC art gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
Swimming area at Hope Mills Lake set to reopen
Navy identifies pilot killed in crash in Death Valley National Park
Show More
60 weekend days in jail for man who poisoned wife's coffee
Uptick in mosquito-borne virus that causes brain swelling
'Shattered:' Morrisville wedding venue closes, leaving couples out thousands
Raleigh celebrates Moore Square's grand reopening
Mom says chemical peel at ULTA Beauty left her with second-degree burns
More TOP STORIES News