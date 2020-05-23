double shooting

2 found shot inside car following crash in Edgecombe County, police say

PINETOPS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Pinetops police are investigating after two people were found shot in a wrecked car overnight.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. when officers noticed two cars following each other in town. The officers followed and soon heard gunshots.

One of the vehicles was found wrecked in the middle of North 2nd Street, just out of town. Two people with gunshot wounds were found inside the car.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

The other car had fled the scene.

Both victims were taken to Vidant Hospital in Greenville. One was discharged and the other is still being treated.

The investigation is still in progress but police want information on the burgundy Chevrolet Malibu linked to the scene. It possibly has multiple areas of damage.

Pinetops Police Department



Officers believe the burgundy Malibu came into town by way of N. 3rd Street followed by a black Nissan Maxima. The Maxima followed the Malibu throughout town. Both cars starting colliding on N. 2nd Street, where gunshots were soon heard.

The shooting is believed to have occurred within town limits

A possible reward will be offered for information leading to a conviction in this case. If anyone has any information please contact The Pinetops Police Department at 252-827-5014.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
edgecombe countypinetopscar crashdouble shootingedgecombe county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOUBLE SHOOTING
Woman killed in late-night Fayetteville double shooting
2 shot while inside sleeping inside Sampson County home
Durham Police search for man charged in deadly drive-by shooting
3rd suspect arrested in deadly Raleigh double shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 21,618 NC COVID-19 cases before first full day of Phase 2
Forecast: A mainly dry holiday weekend
Breweries, wineries, distilleries allowed to reopen under Phase 2
Car rental company Hertz files for bankruptcy amid coronavirus pandemic
Triangle restaurants reopen for night one in the 'new normal'
New DHHS guidelines recommend no 'contact sports' moving forward
Fayetteville locals enjoy amenities as state reopens for Phase 2
Show More
Rocky Mount Mayor Pro-Tem responds to state audit allegations
NC mom finally meets baby 2 months after COVID-19 hospitalization
10-year-old ninja to compete on TV this Friday
NFL player donates 500 meals to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Moore County entrepreneur creates workshop network to craft masks
More TOP STORIES News