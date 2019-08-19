homicide investigation

Raleigh police looking for vehicle possibly linked to shooting death of Durham man on I-440

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a car possibly linked to a shooting on Interstate 440 that left a 44-year-old Durham man dead over the weekend.

The shooting happened on I-440 W between New Bern and Brentwood Road just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Officers later found 44-year-old Arlo Dontel Ramsey suffering from a gunshot wound near Hillsborough Street and Glenwood Avenue.

He was taken to WakeMed where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives say a white Chevy Aleo or a white Chevy Sonic hatchback could be connected to the shooting.



Anyone who was in the area during the early morning hours and may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to call 911 or Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

I-440 W was closed off between New Bern Avenue and Capital Blvd. so officers could search for evidence, officials said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwake countyfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshootingman shotman killed
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
22-year-old man killed in shooting near Durham shopping center
Friends of slain Hoke County store manager hold vigil
Man dies after shooting at Hoke County sweepstakes parlor
Two charged in 2016 Durham murder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Fayetteville transit bus catches fire, explodes
9-year-old killed, 8-year-old injured in Durham roadway shooting
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Monday, August 19
3 mass shootings averted in separate incidents around the country, authorities say
El Paso shooting widower's SUV stolen, wrecked after wife's funeral
Hospital locked down following triple shooting in Clinton
Wake SROs train to stop active shooter
Show More
Officers escort son of fallen policeman to school
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in NC mountains
Apps kids love that parents need to know about
9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
4.5 foot ceilings found in illegal, dangerous NY apartments
More TOP STORIES News