CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill Police are asking for the public's help in looking for a man involved in a sexual assault that happened Friday morning.The alleged assault happened in the parking deck of Shortbread Lofts at 333 W. Rosemary St. around 3 a.m.If you know anything about the incident or can identify the man, please call Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760.