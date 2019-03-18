Police looking for driver who ran from scene of fatal crash in Zebulon

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly got out of his SUV and ran from the scene of a crash in Zebulon over the weekend.

The crash happened Sunday around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Highway 97.

According to police, a 2007 GMC Yukon was traveling east when it attempted to pass a Chevrolet car.

While attempting to pass, it hit the side of the car and then struck a Honda Civic head-on.

Police said the driver of the Yukon ran off after the crash.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet were transported to Wake Med with minor injuries and were released Sunday night.

The passenger of the Yukon was also transported to Wake Med and is still recovering from her injuries.

The driver of the Honda Civic, 38-year-old Jose Luis Piedra-Valdez, died from his injuries at Wake Med.

Police are now searching for 39-year-old Corey Morgan. He is wanted for two counts of felony hit and run, two counts of misdemeanor hit and run, improper passing and driving while license revoked.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 immediately.
