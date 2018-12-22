Police looking for man who robbed Durham Wells Fargo

Ira Desmond Jackson

2001 Saturn SC1 Coupe

Durham police are looking for the man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank five days before Christmas.Durham Police Department said the Ira Desmond Jackson, 52, of Chapel Hill, stood in line Thursday afternoon at the Wells Fargo in the Woodcroft Shopping Center off Hope Valley Road.When he reached the teller, he demanded money and implied that he had a gun.It's unclear how much money he made off with, but he left in an 2001 light-color, two-door Saturn SC1 Coupe driven by another person.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.