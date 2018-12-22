Police looking for man who robbed Durham Wells Fargo

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham Police looking for bank robber.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are looking for the man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank five days before Christmas.

Durham Police Department said the Ira Desmond Jackson, 52, of Chapel Hill, stood in line Thursday afternoon at the Wells Fargo in the Woodcroft Shopping Center off Hope Valley Road.

When he reached the teller, he demanded money and implied that he had a gun.

Ira Desmond Jackson



It's unclear how much money he made off with, but he left in an 2001 light-color, two-door Saturn SC1 Coupe driven by another person.

2001 Saturn SC1 Coupe


Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bank robberydurham policeDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Partial government shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal
Gov. Cooper offers $5K reward in Fort Bragg soldier's murder
Raleigh mother faces new charges in alleged plot to kidnap own child
Durham police looking for 2 stolen service dogs
8-year-old Congolese boy dies after facial tumor surgery
NC homeowners' insurance could increase 17.4 percent in 2019
Popeye's offering emotional support chicken for travelers
NJ high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match
Show More
Durham Rescue Mission holds annual Christmas dinner Saturday
New Bern Avenue reopens after bus crash
Gunshots, busted vehicle windows unnerve Raleigh neighbors
FDA: Teething necklaces and bracelets pose hazards to infants
VIDEO: Durham UPS delivery driver appears to steal package
More News