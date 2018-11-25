Police looking for man who robbed Wake Forest Supercuts at knifepoint

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) --Wake Forest police need assistance identifying a man who reportedly robbed a Supercuts at knifepoint Sunday afternoon.
Officers said it happened shortly after 1 p.m. when a man walked into the Supercuts in Wake Forest Crossing.
According to a Facebook post by the Wake Forest Police Department, the suspect displayed a knife, demanded money and took off with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was hurt.
Police believe the man got away the vehicle shown below.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake Forest Police Department at 919-435-9610. All calls are confidential.