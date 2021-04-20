Police looking for siblings, 5 and 3, missing in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A young brother and sister from Durham are missing.Durham Police Department said Tuesday morning that the siblings were last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m.Lexi Catalen, 5, is a Hispanic female standing 3-foot-4-inches tall, weighing 40-50 pounds. Her hair was in a pony tail and she was wearing a red jacket when she was last seen.Davi Mejia, almost 3, is a Hispanic male standing 2 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and green pants.Police said the siblings were last seen along Junction Road near where Holloway Street intersects with US 70.No other information was immediately released.Anyone who knows where the children are should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information that might help point officers in the right direction is asked to call Durham Police Department at 919-560-4427.