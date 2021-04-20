Police looking for siblings, 5 and 3, missing in Durham

EMBED <>More Videos

Police looking for siblings, 5 and 3, missing in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A young brother and sister from Durham are missing.

Durham Police Department said Tuesday morning that the siblings were last seen Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Lexi Catalen, 5, is a Hispanic female standing 3-foot-4-inches tall, weighing 40-50 pounds. Her hair was in a pony tail and she was wearing a red jacket when she was last seen.

Davi Mejia, almost 3, is a Hispanic male standing 2 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and green pants.

Police said the siblings were last seen along Junction Road near where Holloway Street intersects with US 70.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone who knows where the children are should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information that might help point officers in the right direction is asked to call Durham Police Department at 919-560-4427.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhammissing girlmissing boymissing children
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two arrested in Rhode Island in death of Harnett County boy, 15
Doctor says COVID booster shots may not be necessary
Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin's fate
What do the charges against Derek Chauvin mean?
LATEST: Doctors backing off plasma treatment
COVID-19 and travel: US warns against visiting 80% of world
UNC System not requiring COVID vaccinations for fall return
Show More
Lack of gun makes Chauvin trial 'simpler' case: Duke law professor
Fort Bragg paratrooper dies during training accident: Officials
Wearing makeup again? Be sure to check the expiration date
NC teacher dies trying to save kids from rip current
Taco Bell will start reusing hot sauce packets
More TOP STORIES News