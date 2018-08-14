Police looking for suspect in stabbing death of 20-year-old woman in Raleigh

Raleigh police have identified the 20-year-old woman who was stabbed to death Monday night. (Credit: Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Police are looking for a 27-year-old man in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in Raleigh on Monday night.

Authorities are looking for Laquan Leon Williams, who is accused of stabbing and killing 20-year-old Summer Robinson.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant, charging Williams with murder.

Police told ABC11 the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Laquan Leon Williams



The stabbing happened about 10:30 Monday night, in the 4300 block of Skycrest Drive.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
