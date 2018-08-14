Police looking for suspect in stabbing death of 20-year-old woman in Raleigh

Laquan Leon Williams

Police are looking for a 27-year-old man in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in Raleigh on Monday night.Authorities are looking for Laquan Leon Williams, who is accused of stabbing and killing 20-year-old Summer Robinson.Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant, charging Williams with murder.Police told ABC11 the suspect and the victim knew each other.The stabbing happened about 10:30 Monday night, in the 4300 block of Skycrest Drive.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.