Fayetteville police seek public's help finding 2 suspects in connection to rape

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are asking for the public's help finding two suspects accused of rape.

It happened on Tuesday, just before 6:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Skibo Road.

Authorities said the victim was walking along Raeford Road near Skibo Road when she was offered a ride by a motorist. The victim was then driven to Skibo Road and raped.

One suspect has been described as a black male, with a dark complexion, 100-115 pounds and 25-30 years of age, with a scar by his left eye, short dreadlocks, wearing black pants, and possibly a red shirt.

A second suspect has been described as a black male, dark complexion, 110-115 pounds, 25-30 years of age, short dreadlocks, and wearing black pants.

The suspects were driving a red four-door sedan at the time, which detectives have obtained surveillance video of.

Detectives are actively investigating and are asking anyone with information come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the rape investigation or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 929-2565 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
