Fayetteville police make arrest in fatal shooting at intersection

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting of a man found dead in an intersection last week.

Devoire Nash, 22, of the 1700 block of Doyle Court was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Maurice Williams, 48, was found shot several times Jan. 30 near Ames Street and Filter Plant Drive.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Devoire Nash was charged with first-degree murder.



Nash is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bail.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (Probation) assisted in the case.

