Police make arrest in Fayetteville Speedway gas station shooting

Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting Speedway gas station in Fayetteville over the weekend.Carlos Antonio Wright Jr., 23, of Fayetteville has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.It happened around Saturday at 4:48 a.m. at the gas station along the 2800 of Owen Drive near Southern Avenue.Michael Prescott Bobbitt, 39, of Fayetteville was found in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.Bobbitt was transported to Cape Fear Medical Valley Medical Center where he is in fair condition.