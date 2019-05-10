Florida man, 70, stands through moon roof on highway to 'praise God,' police say

EMBED <>More Videos

A Florida man was arrested after being caught on video standing through a moon roof as his car continued to speed down the highway.

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested after being caught on video standing through a moon roof as his car continued to speed down the highway.

WFTS reports an off-duty sheriff's deputy was behind 70-year-old Leonard Olsen when he stood up while driving on I-4 at a high rate of speed.

Video shows Olsen standing up in a white Cadillac with his arms spread open around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The deputy said Olsen "bounced back and forth in the center lane and sped up to over 100 miles per hour and slowed to about 40 miles per hour."

When asked why he did it, Olsen allegedly told Florida Highway Patrol troopers he wanted to praise God. He also told deputies the vehicle was in cruise control at the time.

Before he was detained, Olsen told the troopers he'd rather go to jail than go home.

He was charged with reckless driving and was booked at the Polk County Jail on a $21,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaarrestreckless drivingu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chef Ashley Christensen talks about future restaurants after big win
Mom tossed infant girl down 75-foot embankment, police say
Johnston Co. teacher provokes controversy with Holocaust lesson plan
Mom of missing Maleah Davis makes bombshell allegations
Weekend storms will likely impact graduation, Mother's Day plans
Durham seeks to expand housing opportunities with loans for developers
Wake County couple celebrate first Mother's Day after adopting baby boy
Show More
This NC tree is at least 2,624 years old
Military spouses honored with giveaway ahead of Mother's Day
Passenger: Suicidal woman tried to open plane door on flight leaving RDU
Woman accused of statutory rape of 15-year-old in Wayne County
Holly Springs K-9 officer retires after 7 years of exemplary service
More TOP STORIES News