Man broke into Raleigh home, exposed himself to sleeping women, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after two women woke up to a man exposing himself inside their home.

Police said it happened at 5 a.m. on Thursday in the 3000 block of Kings Court.

According to police, it is unknown where the suspect entered the residence.

Authorities are encouraging people to check their windows and doors to make sure they are secure.

If you have any information text 'raleightips' to 247637 or call 919-834-HELP.
