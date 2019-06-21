Man accused of killing Garner cab driver also shot up Raleigh apartment with children inside, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh man accused of killing a cab driver in Garner was charged overnight with several more violent-gun crimes.
Javonta Williams, 25, was charged earlier this week with murder in the death of Elhadji Mansour Seck.
Seck, a native of Senegal, was found in his Amigo Taxi off Poole Road on June 13 after what was apparently a robbery attempt.
The day before, shots were fired into two apartments in east Raleigh.
Now, Raleigh police have charged Williams with eight counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property.
That's one count for each person inside the two apartments in the Pines of Ashton complex next to WakeMed off New Bern Avenue.
It appears from court documents that it was the second-floor apartment that was targeted, but bullets also pierced the siding on the apartment below.
There are at least five bullet holes in the side of the building where bedrooms are located. One bullet crashed through a window and ripped through the blinds on the inside.
According to arrest warrants, there were two women, ages 29 and 32, a 19-year-old, and five children inside ranging in ages from 3 to 11.
An ABC11 reporter knocked on the doors of both apartments but no one answered.
A next-door neighbor who declined an interview request said he was aware that the man who's accused of killing the cab driver was a suspect in the shooting at Pines of Ashton. He noted that the bullets hit just a few feet away from his home.
Investigators said Williams used a .40 caliber gun to fire the shots.
He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
