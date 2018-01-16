Police: Man charged with DWI after drinking 'Catnip Cocktail'

Eyewitness News
WAYNE, New Jersey --
Police in New Jersey said a man who admitted drinking a "Catnip Cocktail" was arrested on DWI charges.

According to police, Joseph Donofrio was driving recklessly at a high rate of speed on Route 23 in Wayne on Jan. 13 at about 10:55 p.m.

A sergeant observed him trying to make a left-hand turn from the center lane across several lanes of traffic.

Police said there were several indicators that Donofrio was under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance.

A passenger was found to be holding a bottle of 'Catnip Cocktail' labeled "Not for Human Consumption". The product is marketed as a "mood enhancer" for cats and dogs.

Donofrio admitted making the passenger hold the plastic bottle as he was being stopped and admitted drinking the substance himself, authorities said.

He told police he had consumed it that day but wasn't sure how much he consumed or when.

He was arrested after failing a field sobriety test and was charged with DWI, reckless driving, use/influence of CDS, and inhaling toxic chemical fumes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dwiWaynePassaic CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
Pink stops performance to comfort fan whose mom died before concert
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Show More
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
More News