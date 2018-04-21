Police: Northern California man wearing American flag shorts steals beer truck

Investigators say a half-naked California man stole a beer truck while the driver was making a delivery. (Santa Rosa Police Department)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
A man wearing nothing but American flag shorts stole a beer truck from the parking lot of a liquor store, according to investigators.

The bizarre crime happened just before noon on Thursday, April 19, in Santa Rosa, California. Investigators say the driver of a Coors truck was inside a store making a delivery when the suspect jumped into the truck and drove off.

A customer notified the driver, who immediately contacted police. The truck was equipped with a GPS tracker, and police located it just down the road within minutes.

Less than an hour later, 46-year-old Matt Lane Hermsmeyer was found hiding in the bushes and taken into custody.

Hermsmeyer, who has priors for auto theft, resisting arrest and probation violation, was booked into Sonoma County jail, according to police.
