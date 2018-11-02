Police: Man killed 1 at Florida yoga studio; 4 critically wounded

EMBED </>More Videos

A shooter killed one person and critically wounded four others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital before killing himself Friday, officials said. (Courtesy Leonard Duval)

A shooter killed one person and critically wounded four others at a yoga studio in Florida's capital before killing himself Friday, officials said.

During a media briefing Friday night, Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo said four people are in critical condition following the shooting, which took place in a small Tallahassee shopping center.

The suspect fatally shot himself, city spokeswoman Alison Faris said. City spokesman Jamie Van Pelt said the shooting appeared to be a part of a domestic dispute.

DeLeo said police haven't identified the shooter and are asking for anyone who saw something unusual around the time of the shooting to contact police.

A major commuter intersection was blocked off and businesses in the plaza were on lockdown as police arrived at the scene.

Elle Welling said she was leaving a liquor store across the street from the shopping center and saw at least three people loaded into ambulances.

"You don't think about this in Tallahassee and now you have to," said Welling, 26, who lives in the neighborhood.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, tweeted that he's breaking off the campaign trail to return to Tallahassee.

"I'm deeply appreciative of law enforcement's quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility in Tallahassee today. No act of gun violence is acceptable. I'm in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight," Gillum tweeted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingcrimeFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Uber driver 'creeped out' after passenger shows up at his home
'He's my hero:' Man mourns baby brother after they were both shot in Carrboro
Triangle Jewish congregations observe first Shabbat since Pittsburgh shooting
Dog shoots owner while hunting in New Mexico
Second Lady Pence visits with Fort Bragg soldiers, families
Teachers dress up 'Make American Great Again' border wall
Wake County students could get day off for Muslim holiday
No threat found at East Wake Middle School after lockdown
Show More
First annual Special Needs Christmas Party to take place in Angier
Ferguson protester blames son's death on lynching
Alec Baldwin arrested, accused of punching man over parking
Pipe bomb suspect agrees to NYC transfer, held without bail
Starbucks giving away free holiday coffee cups
More News