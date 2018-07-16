SHOOTING

Police: Man shot and killed after answering knock at front door in South Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: Man killed after answering front door in S. Philadelphia. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on July 16, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA --
A 40-year-old man was shot and killed after answering a knock at the door of his South Philadelphia home, police say.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the victim was shot once in the chest at point-blank range and collapsed just inside the home.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"Now we're getting information that there may have been an argument or a fight earlier involving the victim, and they believe that is the motivation for the homicide," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police describe the shooter as a tall, thin man who was wearing a white shirt and dark colored pants.

Witnesses told police the victim was home alone when he answered the door.

Police are looking at surveillance cameras in the area to see if they captured any footage to help with the investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsdeadly shootingphiladelphia policeshootinghomicideSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
Employee shot during attempted robbery at Durham Wendy's
MGM Resorts sues Las Vegas shooting victims
Dad cleaning gun accidentally shoots and kills daughter
Update: Man charged in shooting that injured Food Lion worker
Deputy shot during traffic stop out of surgery; hunt for gunman continues
More shooting
Top Stories
Employee shot during bank robbery in Durham, police say
Autopsy confirms 3-year-old Mariah Woods died from chloroform toxicity
UNC's Larry Fedora: The game of football is 'under attack'
Family mourning 10-year-old girl killed in I-40 crash near Garner
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Teen bitten by shark off New York island, officials confirm
Mom blames confusing cookie packaging for daughter's death
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Show More
21-year-old indicted, charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed his friend
NCSHP participating in nationwide "Best Looking Cruiser Contest"
Family feuds over $1.2 million winning lottery ticket
EEE case in Onslow County increases mosquito concerns
Starbucks store saves photoshoot for teen with cerebral palsy
More News