Police: Attempted robber stopped by CVS manager held up two other locations

Christopher Purnell, the 24-year-old man arrested in a recent attempted robbery at a Cary CVS, has been charged with robbing two other area CVS stores. (Credit: CCBI)

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Christopher Purnell, the 24-year-old man arrested in a recent attempted robbery at a Cary CVS, has been charged with robbing two other area CVS stores.

The man was first arrested on Friday and is now charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault on a female, and two counts of second-degree kidnapping in connection with the multiple robberies.

Officers said Purnell robbed the CVS located on Leesville Church Road in Raleigh on January 24, taking more than $1,500 while armed with a semiautomatic pistol and assaulting a woman.

He is also accused of holding up a Morrisville store on NW Cary Parkway on January 28 and stealing $3,735 and threatening an employee.

Cary police arrested him Friday after they said he tried to rob the CVS store at 10170 Green Level Church Road.

The store's manager was able to stop Purnell from robbing the store by taking his gun and chasing him to a nearby apartment complex.

"I got his gun with prints on it," an eyewitness recalled the manager yelling. "He had already stripped the gun and the bag from the robber, was chasing him around the corner, saw the robber take off in the apartment complex," the man said.

Anthony Burton, 25, was also arrested for allegedly conspiring with Purnell and aiding in the crime.
