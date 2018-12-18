Florida police: Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of marijuana

Police in Florida say a 23-year-old man went through a McDonald's drive-thru and tried to pay for his order with a bag of marijuana.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. --
News outlets report Port St. Lucie police say the fast food worker denied the trade and Anthony Andrew Gallagher drove off, only to return again a short time later. Police arrested him Sunday on charges of marijuana possession and driving under the influence.

Police were alerted to Gallagher's offer early Sunday morning and got a description of him from the worker. They say a suspect matching his description went through the drive-thru a little while later and police approached him.
It's unclear if Gallagher attempted to pay for his order with drugs the second time. It's also unclear if he has a lawyer.
